Maryland 76, Lehigh 55

LEHIGH (1-9)

J.Wilson 6-13 3-3 17, Lynch 5-9 1-2 12, Fenton 0-5 2-2 2, Higgins 2-6 0-0 4, Taylor 5-12 2-2 14, Knostman 1-2 0-0 2, Parolin 0-4 0-0 0, Betlow 0-3 0-0 0, Alamudun 0-4 4-4 4, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 12-13 55.

MARYLAND (7-4)

Scott 5-12 6-7 17, Wahab 5-6 1-2 11, Ayala 8-13 1-1 20, Hart 2-5 6-6 10, Russell 1-4 0-0 2, Martinez 0-4 0-0 0, Reese 3-8 5-6 12, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 4-4 4, Dockery 0-1 0-0 0, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Karkus 0-1 0-0 0, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 23-26 76.

Halftime_Maryland 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 5-21 (Taylor 2-3, J.Wilson 2-6, Lynch 1-1, Alamudun 0-1, Knostman 0-1, Betlow 0-3, Fenton 0-3, Higgins 0-3), Maryland 5-19 (Ayala 3-6, Reese 1-1, Scott 1-4, Dockery 0-1, Green 0-1, Karkus 0-1, Martinez 0-1, Russell 0-1, Hart 0-3). Fouled Out_Lynch. Rebounds_Lehigh 25 (J.Wilson, Taylor 5), Maryland 41 (Wahab 8). Assists_Lehigh 8 (J.Wilson, Higgins, Taylor 2), Maryland 11 (Russell, Green 3). Total Fouls_Lehigh 20, Maryland 14.

