Maryland 81, Brown 67

BROWN (8-6)

Choh 8-15 7-8 25, Gainey 5-6 0-0 10, Friday 2-10 2-2 6, Lilly 7-17 1-2 17, Wojcik 1-4 1-3 3, Ferrari 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 2-3 4, Owusu-Anane 0-2 0-0 0, Cooley 0-1 0-0 0, Meren 0-0 2-4 2, Watts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 15-22 67.

MARYLAND (8-4)

Scott 6-14 2-2 15, Wahab 2-5 3-4 7, Ayala 7-15 8-12 22, Hart 6-9 4-4 17, Russell 6-9 5-5 18, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 1-2 0-0 2, Reese 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 22-27 81.

Halftime_Brown 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Brown 4-22 (Choh 2-4, Lilly 2-10, Cooley 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Ferrari 0-2, Friday 0-3), Maryland 3-13 (Russell 1-2, Hart 1-3, Scott 1-4, Ayala 0-4). Fouled Out_Friday, Reese. Rebounds_Brown 30 (Wojcik 9), Maryland 38 (Wahab 12). Assists_Brown 12 (Lilly, Wojcik 3), Maryland 13 (Russell 5). Total Fouls_Brown 23, Maryland 21.

