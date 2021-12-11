On Air: This Just In!
Maryland-Eastern Shore rolls over St. Mary’s (MD) 79-43

December 11, 2021 7:27 pm
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Maryland-Eastern Shore easily defeated St. Mary’s (MD) 79-43 on Saturday.

Dom London had 14 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore (5-5). Zion Styles added nine rebounds. Da’Shawn Phillip had six assists.

Gary Grant had 13 points for the Seahawks.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

