Maryland goes up against Brown

Brown (8-6) vs. Maryland (7-4)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays Brown in a non-conference matchup. Brown fell short in a 93-62 game at Syracuse on Monday. Maryland is coming off a 76-55 home win over Lehigh on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: The Bears are led by Kino Lilly Jr. and Tamenang Choh. Lilly is averaging 12.4 points while Choh is putting up 9.1 points and seven rebounds per game. The Terrapins have been anchored by Eric Ayala and Donta Scott, who are scoring 14.3 and 11 per game, respectively.LIKEABLE LILLY JR.: Lilly has connected on 38.9 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 41 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Terrapins are 5-0 when recording at least 13 offensive rebounds and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bears are 6-0 when converting on at least 70.6 percent of its free throws and 2-6 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terps. Maryland has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Brown has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown is rated first among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Bears have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.

