Mason scores 21, leads Abilene Christian over Drexel 73-56

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 10:29 pm
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason matched his career high with 21 points and Abilene Christian rolled to a 73-56 victory over Drexel on Saturday night.

Mahki Morris had 11 points for the Wildcats (6-2), who have now won six straight games.

Lamar Oden Jr. had 12 points for the Dragons (4-5). Trevion Brown added 11 points and Mate Okros scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

