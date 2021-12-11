Mass.-Lowell 109, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 45

MASSACHUSETTS COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS (0-1)
Afful 0-6 3-4 3, Bird 7-17 0-0 20, Gittens 3-10 0-0 6, Racette 1-5 0-0 2, Yearsley 2-13 2-2 8, Diallo 2-4 0-1 4, Perez 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-4 0-0 0, Cartolano 1-4 0-0 2, Showers 0-1 0-2 0, Avant 0-1 0-0 0, Zelazo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-67 5-9 45.
MASS.-LOWELL (7-4)
Al.Blunt 1-3 0-0 2, Brooks 2-4 3-3 7, Faison 7-13 0-1 14, E.Hammond 5-12 0-0 11, Thomas 6-8 0-0 17, Mincey 5-8 0-0 11, An.Blunt 5-7 2-2 13, Hikim 2-5 8-8 12, Jordan-Thomas 7-9 3-5 17, Acquah 1-4 0-1 2, G.Hammond 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 42-74 16-20 109.
Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 51-22. 3-Point Goals_Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 8-29 (Bird 6-15, Yearsley 2-8, Afful 0-1, Cartolano 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Perez 0-1, Racette 0-1, Zelazo 0-1), Mass.-Lowell 9-22 (Thomas 5-7, G.Hammond 1-1, An.Blunt 1-2, Mincey 1-2, E.Hammond 1-6, Faison 0-4). Rebounds_Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 31 (Yearsley 8), Mass.-Lowell 53 (Jordan-Thomas 10). Assists_Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 9 (Gittens 5), Mass.-Lowell 17 (Thomas, Hikim 4). Total Fouls_Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 14, Mass.-Lowell 9. A_225 (2,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments