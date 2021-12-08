Trending:
Mballa leads Buffalo over Western Kentucky 77-67

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 10:08 pm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 19 points as Buffalo beat Western Kentucky 77-67 on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo Segu had 18 points for Buffalo (5-3). Maceo Jack added 14 points.

Dayvion McKnight had 18 points for the Hilltoppers (5-4), whose four-game win streak was broken. Jairus Hamilton added 15 points. Camron Justice had 14 points.

