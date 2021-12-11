On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Mballa, Williams lead Buffalo over St. John Fisher 100-58

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 3:26 pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 18 points as Buffalo routed St. John Fisher 100-58 on Saturday.

Jeenathan Williams added 17 points for the Bulls, while Ronaldo Segu chipped in 16. Tra’Von Fagan had 11 points for Buffalo (6-3).

Daniel Cook had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brendan Trapper added 19 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

