Mballa, Williams lead Buffalo over St. John Fisher 100-58

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 18 points as Buffalo routed St. John Fisher 100-58 on Saturday.

Jeenathan Williams added 17 points for the Bulls, while Ronaldo Segu chipped in 16. Tra’Von Fagan had 11 points for Buffalo (6-3).

Daniel Cook had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brendan Trapper added 19 points.

