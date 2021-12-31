On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
McGhee scores 21 to carry Liberty over Boyce 91-60

The Associated Press
December 31, 2021 3:34 pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points as Liberty romped past Boyce 91-60 on Friday.

Brody Peebles had 16 points for Liberty (9-6). Jonathan Jackson and Kyle Rode each had 11 points.

Tyler Nauert had 14 points for the Bulldogs. Bailey Benham added 13 points.

