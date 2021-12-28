McNeese St. takes on Ecclesia

Ecclesia vs. McNeese State (3-9)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Royals of Ecclesia. McNeese State lost 74-59 to Kansas State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Brendan Medley-Bacon has averaged 10 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Cowboys. Myles Lewis is also a big contributor, with 10.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DOTSON: Jaquan Dotson has connected on 44.4 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 0-2 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Cowboys put up 60 points per matchup in those two contests.

