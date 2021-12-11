Md.-Eastern Shore 79, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 43

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND (0-2)
Grant 4-7 5-6 13, Rucker 0-1 0-0 0, Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-6 0-1 3, Lewis 3-6 0-0 6, Fisher 4-5 1-3 9, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Mason 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Eggleston 2-2 0-0 5, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Staley 0-3 0-0 0, Holliday 1-3 0-0 2, Oladipo 0-0 0-0 0, Charter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 6-10 43.
MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-5)
Pollard 7-10 2-5 16, London 6-8 0-0 14, Phillip 3-7 1-1 8, Styles 3-10 3-7 9, Voyles 3-8 0-0 7, Davis 1-5 1-2 4, Nugent 1-5 3-3 5, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Mensah 3-6 0-0 9, Akinsanya 1-2 3-4 5, Milivojevic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 13-22 79.
Halftime_Md.-Eastern Shore 40-19. 3-Point Goals_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 3-15 (Eggleston 1-1, Jones 1-2, Goodwin 1-3, Holliday 0-1, Rucker 0-1, Staley 0-1, Crawford 0-2, Martin 0-2, Mason 0-2), Md.-Eastern Shore 8-27 (Mensah 3-6, London 2-4, Phillip 1-3, Davis 1-4, Voyles 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Styles 0-2, Nugent 0-3). Fouled Out_Crawford. Rebounds_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 23 (Crawford 4), Md.-Eastern Shore 43 (Styles 9). Assists_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 6 (Lewis 4), Md.-Eastern Shore 14 (Phillip 6). Total Fouls_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 20, Md.-Eastern Shore 17. A_389 (5,500).
Comments