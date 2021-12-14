Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78

ALABAMA (8-1)

Gary 3-6 0-0 7, Bediako 4-5 1-2 9, Ellis 7-14 2-2 19, Jah.Quinerly 4-11 2-2 12, Shackelford 4-12 1-2 10, Davison 3-6 2-4 8, Miles 3-5 0-0 9, Gurley 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 30-65 8-12 78.

MEMPHIS (5-4)

Bates 1-6 4-4 7, Williams 7-10 5-6 20, Duren 7-9 0-1 14, Lomax 3-5 1-2 7, Nolley 5-14 0-0 13, Quinones 2-5 8-9 12, Harris 3-6 2-3 11, Dandridge 3-3 0-0 6, Minott 1-1 0-0 2, Hardaway 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 20-25 92.

Halftime_Memphis 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 10-33 (Miles 3-4, Ellis 3-10, Jah.Quinerly 2-8, Gary 1-2, Shackelford 1-4, Davison 0-1, Gurley 0-4), Memphis 8-24 (Harris 3-6, Nolley 3-9, Williams 1-2, Bates 1-3, Hardaway 0-1, Quinones 0-3). Fouled Out_Gary. Rebounds_Alabama 29 (Shackelford 8), Memphis 29 (Duren 6). Assists_Alabama 16 (Davison 10), Memphis 20 (Williams, Nolley 6). Total Fouls_Alabama 20, Memphis 12.

