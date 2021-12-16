Memphis faces tough test vs No. 18 Tennessee

Memphis (6-4) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (8-2)

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee presents a tough challenge for Memphis. Memphis has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Tennessee is coming off a 96-52 win over South Carolina Upstate in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler has averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 assists while Santiago Vescovi has put up 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals. For the Tigers, Jalen Duren has averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while DeAndre Williams has put up 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Chandler has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last five games. Chandler has accounted for 32 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Tennessee’s Vescovi has attempted 73 3-pointers and connected on 37 percent of them, and is 10 of 27 over the last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Tennessee has an assist on 61 of 86 field goals (70.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Memphis has assists on 52 of 76 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 21st-highest rate in the country. Memphis has turned the ball over on 25 percent of its possessions (ranked 356th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.