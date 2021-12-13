The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (19) 9-0 797 2 2. Duke (10) 7-1 748 3 3. UCLA 9-1 680 4 4. Purdue (2) 9-1 663 1 5. Gonzaga 8-2 663 5 6. Arizona 9-0 656 8 7. Kansas 8-1 613 7 8. Alabama 8-1 612 9 9. Southern California 10-0 443 15 10. Villanova 7-3 415 6 11. Iowa State 10-0 398 19 12. Michigan St. 9-2 376 20 13 Houston 8-2 376 13 14. Auburn 8-1 345 21 15. Ohio State 8-2 338 22 16. Seton Hall 9-1 337 25 17. Texas 6-2 255 11 18. Tennessee 7-2 250 14 19. Arkansas 9-1 203 10 20. LSU 9-0 184 24 21. Kentucky 7-2 182 12 22. Connecticut 9-2 181 18 23. Colorado St. 10-0 153 NR 24. Texas Tech 7-1 123 NR 25. Xavier 9-1 117 NR

Dropped out: No. 16 Florida (7-3); No. 17 Wisconsin (8-2); No. 23 Brigham Young (8-2).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-2) 110; Providence (10-1) 41; San Francisco (10-0) 36; North Carolina (7-2) 31; Florida (7-3) 17; Oklahoma (8-2) 13; St. Bonaventure (8-2) 11; Loyola-Chicago (9-2) 10; Brigham Young (8-2) 9; Minnesota (8-1) 7; Illinois (7-3) 6; West Virginia (9-1) 5; Saint Mary’s (9-2) 2; Weber State (9-1) 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.