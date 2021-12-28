Mercer, The Citadel start conference play

Mercer (7-6, 0-0) vs. The Citadel (6-5, 0-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer and The Citadel meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Mercer finished with eight wins and nine losses, while The Citadel won five games and lost 11.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The rugged Hayden Brown has put up 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche has paired with Brown and is maintaining an average of 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Felipe Haase, who is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Haase has connected on 50 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. The Citadel has an assist on 64 of 90 field goals (71.1 percent) across its past three outings while Mercer has assists on 44 of 65 field goals (67.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked first among SoCon teams with an average of 81.9 points per game.

