Miami 20, New Orleans 3

Miami 10 0 7 3 — 20 New Orleans 0 3 0 0 — 3

First Quarter

Mia_Needham 28 interception return (Sanders kick), 10:25.

Mia_FG Sanders 48, 2:09.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Maher 38, 2:45.

Third Quarter

Mia_Waddle 1 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 5:10.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 34, 12:05.

___

Mia NO First downs 16 10 Total Net Yards 259 164 Rushes-yards 30-86 23-83 Passing 173 81 Punt Returns 3-9 3-27 Kickoff Returns 1-23 1-26 Interceptions Ret. 2-36 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-26-1 12-20-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 8-54 Punts 6-42.5 7-45.143 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-65 7-62 Time of Possession 33:56 26:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, D.Johnson 13-39, Lindsay 13-36, Gaskin 3-10, Tagovailoa 1-1. New Orleans, Kamara 13-52, Ingram 4-17, Jones 2-6, Book 3-6, Prentice 1-2.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 19-26-1-198. New Orleans, Book 12-20-2-135.

RECEIVING_Miami, Waddle 10-92, Smythe 3-31, Gesicki 3-22, Hollins 1-40, Lewis 1-7, Gaskin 1-6. New Orleans, Callaway 4-46, Humphrey 3-70, Wolf 2-8, Kamara 2-7, Stills 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 59.

