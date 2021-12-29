Miami 91, NC State 83

NC STATE (7-5)

Dowuona 0-2 4-4 4, Hellems 9-17 4-4 24, Hayes 0-6 0-0 0, Seabron 6-9 2-2 14, Smith 5-17 1-3 14, Allen 6-10 0-0 13, Morsell 1-5 1-2 4, Pass 1-3 2-2 5, Ross 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 30-72 15-19 83.

MIAMI (10-3)

Gak 1-1 0-0 2, McGusty 6-11 6-7 20, J.Miller 9-16 3-5 25, Moore 2-8 2-2 7, Wong 7-13 3-6 19, Walker 4-4 3-4 11, Joseph 2-3 2-2 7, R.Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 19-26 91.

Halftime_NC State 41-40. 3-Point Goals_NC State 8-27 (Smith 3-9, Hellems 2-6, Morsell 1-2, Pass 1-2, Allen 1-4, Hayes 0-4), Miami 10-19 (J.Miller 4-6, McGusty 2-3, Wong 2-4, Joseph 1-2, Moore 1-4). Rebounds_NC State 36 (Seabron 11), Miami 28 (McGusty 11). Assists_NC State 18 (Seabron 6), Miami 15 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_NC State 19, Miami 15.

