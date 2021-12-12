Miami gets past Fordham 72-66 at Barclays Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Moore scored 18 points and Miami made six free throws in the closing minute to edge Fordham 72-66 at the Barclays Center on Sunday.

Isaiah Wong added 17 points and Kameron McGusty 15 for the Hurricanes (8-3), who chose to play at the home of the New York Nets because the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament will be there in March.

McGusty had a critical three-point play with 1:46 to go after Fordham’s Kam’ron Cunningham hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut a 10-point Miami lead to 63-59.

It was 66-61 heading into the final minute but McGusty, Jordan Miller and Moore were clutch at the line, where the ‘Canes finished 15 of 19, 10 of 11 in the second half.

Chuba Ohams led the Rams (7-5) with 15 points, Antonio Daye added 13 and Darius Quisenberry 12.

Fordham pumped up 38 3-pointers, 21 in the second half, but made just four in each half for 21%. The Rams shot 38% overall, 29% in the second half. Quisenberry was 2 of 11 from the arc and combined with Daye to go 8 of 26 overall and Antrell Charlton was 3 of 12.

Daye hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Fordham a 37-35 lead at the half.

Ohams scored inside to start the second half but the Hurricanes reeled off 16 straight points. Wong had a 3-pointer and a 3-point play and Moore contributed back-to-back baskets.

After a pair of Fordham free throws Miami scored four more pops, taking a 55-51 lead on on Wooga Poplar’s layup at the 11:52 mark. Fordham got eight straight as Josh Colon-Navarro cashed on after being fouled on a 3-point attempt and then Antrell Charlton hit a 3 and a jumper.

Wong stopped the charge and Moore scored twice for that last 10-point lead before Cunningham’s long-range shots.

Miami takes a four-game winning streak home to face Stetson on Dec. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.