Michigan St. 75, Illinois 60

ILLINOIS (4-5)
Bostic 2-6 0-0 4, Rubin 3-4 0-0 6, McKenzie 6-11 1-2 14, Nye 4-14 2-2 13, Peebles 4-9 0-0 10, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, Anastasieska 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-7 1-2 8, Oden 1-3 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 6-8 60
MICHIGAN ST. (7-4)
Smith 6-9 1-2 13, Clouden 4-11 8-8 17, Ekh 6-11 2-2 20, Hagemann 3-10 0-2 8, Joiner 1-4 0-0 3, Parks 5-9 0-0 10, Farquhar 2-3 0-0 4, Jacqmain 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 11-14 75
|Illinois
|21
|13
|17
|9
|—
|60
|Michigan St.
|18
|8
|26
|23
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Illinois 8-16 (Bostic 0-1, McKenzie 1-2, Nye 3-7, Peebles 2-3, Brown 1-2, Oden 1-1), Michigan St. 10-21 (Clouden 1-2, Ekh 6-9, Hagemann 2-6, Joiner 1-4). Assists_Illinois 16 (Bostic 3), Michigan St. 20 (Hagemann 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 35 (Bostic 4-8), Michigan St. 28 (Smith 2-5). Total Fouls_Illinois 14, Michigan St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,213.
