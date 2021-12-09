Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Michigan St. 75, Illinois 60

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS (4-5)

Bostic 2-6 0-0 4, Rubin 3-4 0-0 6, McKenzie 6-11 1-2 14, Nye 4-14 2-2 13, Peebles 4-9 0-0 10, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, Anastasieska 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-7 1-2 8, Oden 1-3 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 6-8 60

MICHIGAN ST. (7-4)

Smith 6-9 1-2 13, Clouden 4-11 8-8 17, Ekh 6-11 2-2 20, Hagemann 3-10 0-2 8, Joiner 1-4 0-0 3, Parks 5-9 0-0 10, Farquhar 2-3 0-0 4, Jacqmain 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 11-14 75

Illinois 21 13 17 9 60
Michigan St. 18 8 26 23 75

3-Point Goals_Illinois 8-16 (Bostic 0-1, McKenzie 1-2, Nye 3-7, Peebles 2-3, Brown 1-2, Oden 1-1), Michigan St. 10-21 (Clouden 1-2, Ekh 6-9, Hagemann 2-6, Joiner 1-4). Assists_Illinois 16 (Bostic 3), Michigan St. 20 (Hagemann 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 35 (Bostic 4-8), Michigan St. 28 (Smith 2-5). Total Fouls_Illinois 14, Michigan St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,213.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding