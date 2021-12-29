Michigan St. 81, High Point 68

HIGH POINT (6-6)

Austin 5-10 2-2 15, Izunabor 0-4 0-0 0, House 6-9 3-4 18, Randleman 0-1 0-0 0, J.Wright 4-13 2-2 10, Holt 5-9 0-0 10, Childress 4-5 0-0 12, R.Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 25-54 8-10 68.

MICHIGAN ST. (11-2)

Brown 7-17 4-4 24, Hauser 5-8 4-4 17, Marble 5-8 0-0 10, Akins 1-3 0-1 3, Walker 1-5 1-2 4, Hall 5-7 2-2 13, Hoggard 4-9 2-4 10, Sissoko 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, M.Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 13-17 81.

Halftime_High Point 35-34. 3-Point Goals_High Point 10-19 (Childress 4-5, House 3-5, Austin 3-6, Randleman 0-1, J.Wright 0-2), Michigan St. 12-24 (Brown 6-13, Hauser 3-5, Akins 1-1, Hall 1-2, Walker 1-2, Hoggard 0-1). Fouled Out_J.Wright. Rebounds_High Point 24 (Austin 8), Michigan St. 38 (Hauser 11). Assists_High Point 18 (J.Wright 6), Michigan St. 20 (Hoggard 8). Total Fouls_High Point 18, Michigan St. 12.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.