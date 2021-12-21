Michigan St. 90, Oakland 78

OAKLAND (7-3)

Cain 7-14 3-5 20, Conway 0-1 0-0 0, Parrish 5-8 7-9 19, Townsend 6-13 0-0 14, Moore 7-14 8-9 25, Lampman 0-3 0-0 0, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Shepherd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 18-23 78.

MICHIGAN ST. (9-2)

Bingham 8-10 1-2 17, Brown 5-14 2-2 14, Hauser 2-4 0-0 5, Christie 6-8 1-3 17, Walker 4-12 0-0 10, Hall 6-7 1-1 13, Akins 1-4 0-0 3, Hoggard 3-6 0-0 7, Marble 2-2 0-0 4, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 5-8 90.

Halftime_Michigan St. 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 10-27 (Cain 3-5, Moore 3-7, Parrish 2-4, Townsend 2-5, Shepherd 0-1, Lampman 0-2, Young 0-3), Michigan St. 11-28 (Christie 4-6, Walker 2-4, Brown 2-9, Hoggard 1-1, Hauser 1-3, Akins 1-4, Hall 0-1). Fouled Out_Walker. Rebounds_Oakland 25 (Parrish 8), Michigan St. 33 (Bingham 12). Assists_Oakland 17 (Moore 11), Michigan St. 28 (Walker 10). Total Fouls_Oakland 10, Michigan St. 17.

