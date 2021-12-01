Middle Tennessee 73, UT Martin 61

UT MARTIN (3-5)
Curry 3-6 0-0 6, Didenko 2-8 0-0 4, Jeffries 5-8 1-3 11, Simmons 6-12 2-2 17, Simon 4-10 2-2 10, Hurst 1-2 0-0 2, Henderson 2-7 0-0 5, Nix 2-5 0-0 4, Andre 0-3 0-0 0, Morris 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 26-64 5-8 61.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (7-1)
Dishman 1-6 4-4 6, Bufford 0-3 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-7 0-0 5, Lawrence 8-18 1-3 19, Sims 5-9 3-3 15, Millin 3-4 2-2 11, Weston 2-2 1-2 5, Lenard 4-5 0-0 8, Fussell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 26-58 13-16 73.
Halftime_Middle Tennessee 34-27. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 4-22 (Simmons 3-5, Henderson 1-5, Curry 0-1, Hurst 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Morris 0-2, Simon 0-3, Didenko 0-4), Middle Tennessee 8-22 (Millin 3-3, Sims 2-4, Lawrence 2-8, Jefferson 1-5, Bufford 0-1, Fussell 0-1). Rebounds_UT Martin 30 (Simon 7), Middle Tennessee 33 (Sims 7). Assists_UT Martin 7 (Jeffries, Simon 2), Middle Tennessee 12 (Sims, Weston 4). Total Fouls_UT Martin 16, Middle Tennessee 14. A_2,512 (11,520).
