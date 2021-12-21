Milan clubs choose ‘Cathedral’ design for new San Siro

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan and Inter Milan moved a step closer to building their own stadium as they announced on Tuesday the design for the new San Siro.

“The Cathedral” project by Populous was chosen over Manica-Cmr Sportium’s “The Rings of Milano” design.

“The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity and recognizability,” AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni said. “An attractive arena, accessible and sustainable for the city of Milan that will facilitate the growth of the clubs and their global competitiveness.”

It means the beginning of the end for the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza — commonly referred to as San Siro — where the two rival teams currently play their home matches.

The new stadium will be built next to the Meazza, which is expected to be partially demolished and turned into a smaller arena after it hosts the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The project, which will be finalized next year, is called “The Cathedral” because it was inspired by Milan’s cathedral — the Duomo di Milano — as well as the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele.

No timeline has been given but Scaroni told The Associated Press recently that he expected it to be finished by 2024 or 2025.

The stadium will be part of a new district dedicated to sport and leisure that will include extensive green space.

Populous designed Tottenham’s stadium as well as Wembley Stadium in London and Yankee Stadium in New York.

“The Cathedral is set to become one of the most iconic stadiums in the world … and will become the heart of a new neighborhood,” said Christopher Lee, the company’s managing director for the region. “It will celebrate the cultural heritage of Milan and it will be enjoyed by the Milanese population for many generations to come. A stadium of Milan and for Milan.”

