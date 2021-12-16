Miles Jr., TCU visit Georgetown

TCU (8-1) vs. Georgetown (6-4)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Mike Miles Jr. and TCU will battle Aminu Mohammed and Georgetown. The sophomore Miles has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. Mohammed, a freshman, is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Miles is averaging 16.6 points and 4.6 assists to lead the charge for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Hoyas have been led by Mohammed, who is averaging 14 points and 8.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Miles has connected on 28.9 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Georgetown has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.2 points while giving up 70.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Horned Frogs. Georgetown has 58 assists on 96 field goals (60.4 percent) across its past three outings while TCU has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent. The Horned Frogs have averaged 15.9 offensive boards per game.

