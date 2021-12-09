Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miles scores 28, TCU defeats Utah 76-62

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 10:47 am
1 min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles matched his career high with 28 points and TCU defeated Utah 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Emanuel Miller and JaKobe Coles added 10 points apiece for the Horned Frogs (7-1). Miles also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Branden Carlson and Both Gach each had 16 points for the Runnin’ Utes (6-3).

TCU shot 45% from the field and had a 43-33 rebounding advantage but Utah, which shot 34%, was 21 of 25 from the foul line for a 10-point advantage.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

The game was at a neutral site, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Miles had 14 points as the Horned Frogs took an 18-15 lead midway through the first half and never trailed again. The Utes tied the game at 22 but Miles had a three-point play to cap an 11-0 run and TCU took took a 36-27 lead at the half.

The Horned Frogs couldn’t shake Utah in the second half but the Utes never got closer than six in the opening minute. Gach had a three-point play with 3:48 to go to make it 66-58 but Utah made just one of its final five shots.

TCU, whose lone loss was to Santa Clara, plays Texas A&M in Houston on Saturday.

Utah, which has lost to No. 18 BYU and No. 20 USC, are home against Manhattan on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary