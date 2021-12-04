Milwaukee 77, Robert Morris 69

ROBERT MORRIS (0-7)
Spear 4-8 2-2 10, Winston 3-13 1-1 7, Cheeks 2-7 0-0 4, Dunn 9-18 0-0 21, Farris 4-7 2-2 14, Jeffries 1-3 0-0 3, Mayers 3-3 0-0 7, Cook 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-61 5-5 69.
MILWAUKEE (2-6)
Simms 3-10 1-1 7, St. Pierre 0-3 1-4 1, Baldwin 9-14 2-2 26, Lathon 2-4 0-0 6, Newby 5-10 2-2 16, Thomas 6-11 5-6 19, Baker 1-3 0-0 2, Sinani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 11-15 77.
Halftime_Robert Morris 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 10-22 (Farris 4-6, Dunn 3-5, Mayers 1-1, Cook 1-2, Jeffries 1-2, Cheeks 0-1, Spear 0-1, Winston 0-4), Milwaukee 14-25 (Baldwin 6-6, Newby 4-8, Lathon 2-4, Thomas 2-4, Baker 0-1, Simms 0-2). Rebounds_Robert Morris 23 (Spear 7), Milwaukee 33 (Lathon 9). Assists_Robert Morris 14 (Dunn 6), Milwaukee 22 (Lathon 10). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 14, Milwaukee 8. A_2,243 (10,783).
