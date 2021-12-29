Milwaukee, Wright State meet in conference play

Milwaukee (3-8, 1-1) vs. Wright State (4-7, 1-1)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes meet as Milwaukee squares off against Wright State. Both teams earned big victories in their last game. Wright State earned an 84-70 win at North Carolina State on Dec. 21, while Milwaukee won easily 74-52 at home against St. Xavier (IL) on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERS: Wright State’s Grant Basile has averaged 18 points and 9.6 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 19 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Panthers, DeAndre Gholston has averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jordan Lathon has put up 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DEANDRE: Gholston has connected on 32.7 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Panthers are 0-5 when they allow at least 70 points and 3-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 70. The Raiders are 0-6 when allowing 74 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Raiders. Wright State has 29 assists on 74 field goals (39.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Milwaukee has assists on 28 of 70 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Raiders have averaged 19.5 foul shots per game this season.

