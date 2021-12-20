Minnesota 17, Chicago 9

|Minnesota
|7
|3
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Chicago
|0
|3
|0
|6
|—
|9
First Quarter
Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:03.
Second Quarter
Min_FG G.Joseph 37, 13:28.
Chi_FG Santos 34, 1:33.
Third Quarter
Min_Smith-Marsette 7 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:51.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Horsted 19 pass from Fields, :00.
___
|
|Min
|Chi
|First downs
|13
|24
|Total Net Yards
|193
|370
|Rushes-yards
|33-132
|28-115
|Passing
|61
|255
|Punt Returns
|3-16
|3-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-51
|2-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-27
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-1
|26-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|3-30
|Punts
|7-42.143
|3-53.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|7-54
|9-91
|Time of Possession
|30:45
|29:15
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 28-89, Nwangwu 3-33, Cousins 2-10. Chicago, Montgomery 18-60, Fields 7-35, Grant 2-17, Mooney 1-3.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 12-24-1-87. Chicago, Fields 26-39-0-285.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 4-47, Osborn 3-21, Cook 2-2, Conklin 1-7, Smith-Marsette 1-7, Ham 1-3. Chicago, Kmet 6-71, Mooney 5-63, Byrd 5-62, Montgomery 5-23, Herbert 3-34, Horsted 1-19, J.Graham 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 49.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments