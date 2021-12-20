Minnesota 17, Chicago 9

Minnesota 7 3 7 0 — 17 Chicago 0 3 0 6 — 9

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:03.

Second Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 37, 13:28.

Chi_FG Santos 34, 1:33.

Third Quarter

Min_Smith-Marsette 7 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:51.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Horsted 19 pass from Fields, :00.

___

Min Chi First downs 13 24 Total Net Yards 193 370 Rushes-yards 33-132 28-115 Passing 61 255 Punt Returns 3-16 3-5 Kickoff Returns 2-51 2-61 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-27 Comp-Att-Int 12-24-1 26-39-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 3-30 Punts 7-42.143 3-53.667 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-3 Penalties-Yards 7-54 9-91 Time of Possession 30:45 29:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 28-89, Nwangwu 3-33, Cousins 2-10. Chicago, Montgomery 18-60, Fields 7-35, Grant 2-17, Mooney 1-3.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 12-24-1-87. Chicago, Fields 26-39-0-285.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 4-47, Osborn 3-21, Cook 2-2, Conklin 1-7, Smith-Marsette 1-7, Ham 1-3. Chicago, Kmet 6-71, Mooney 5-63, Byrd 5-62, Montgomery 5-23, Herbert 3-34, Horsted 1-19, J.Graham 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 49.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.