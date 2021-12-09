Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28

|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|7
|21
|—
|28
|Minnesota
|6
|17
|6
|7
|—
|36
First Quarter
Min_Jefferson 14 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 3:31.
Second Quarter
Min_FG G.Joseph 38, 14:43.
Min_Cook 29 run (G.Joseph kick), 9:55.
Min_Cook 7 run (G.Joseph kick), 2:20.
Third Quarter
Min_FG G.Joseph 42, 9:36.
Min_FG G.Joseph 25, 6:15.
Pit_Harris 3 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:11.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 14:49.
Pit_Washington 30 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 12:11.
Min_Osborn 62 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 10:51.
Pit_Freiermuth 15 pass from Roethlisberger (D.Johnson pass from Roethlisberger), 4:14.
|
|Pit
|Min
|First downs
|22
|22
|Total Net Yards
|382
|458
|Rushes-yards
|24-106
|36-242
|Passing
|276
|216
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|3-31
|Kickoff Returns
|3-62
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-45
|1-18
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-40-1
|14-31-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-39
|0-0
|Punts
|6-43.0
|3-48.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-85
|11-102
|Time of Possession
|29:32
|30:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 20-94, D.Johnson 1-7, Roethlisberger 1-5, Claypool 1-2, Snell 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Cook 27-205, Mattison 6-27, Cousins 2-14, Jefferson 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 28-40-1-315. Minnesota, Cousins 14-31-2-216.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Claypool 8-100, McCloud 6-32, D.Johnson 5-76, Washington 4-65, Harris 3-10, Freiermuth 2-32. Minnesota, Jefferson 7-79, Osborn 3-83, Conklin 2-20, Cook 1-17, Herndon 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49. Minnesota, G.Joseph 53.
