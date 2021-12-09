On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 11:48 pm
Pittsburgh 0 0 7 21 28
Minnesota 6 17 6 7 36

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 14 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 3:31.

Second Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 38, 14:43.

Min_Cook 29 run (G.Joseph kick), 9:55.

Min_Cook 7 run (G.Joseph kick), 2:20.

Third Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 42, 9:36.

Min_FG G.Joseph 25, 6:15.

Pit_Harris 3 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:11.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 14:49.

Pit_Washington 30 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 12:11.

Min_Osborn 62 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 10:51.

Pit_Freiermuth 15 pass from Roethlisberger (D.Johnson pass from Roethlisberger), 4:14.

___

Pit Min
First downs 22 22
Total Net Yards 382 458
Rushes-yards 24-106 36-242
Passing 276 216
Punt Returns 1-8 3-31
Kickoff Returns 3-62 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-45 1-18
Comp-Att-Int 28-40-1 14-31-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-39 0-0
Punts 6-43.0 3-48.667
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-85 11-102
Time of Possession 29:32 30:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 20-94, D.Johnson 1-7, Roethlisberger 1-5, Claypool 1-2, Snell 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Cook 27-205, Mattison 6-27, Cousins 2-14, Jefferson 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 28-40-1-315. Minnesota, Cousins 14-31-2-216.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Claypool 8-100, McCloud 6-32, D.Johnson 5-76, Washington 4-65, Harris 3-10, Freiermuth 2-32. Minnesota, Jefferson 7-79, Osborn 3-83, Conklin 2-20, Cook 1-17, Herndon 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49. Minnesota, G.Joseph 53.

