Minnesota 75, Michigan 65

MINNESOTA (7-1)
Battle 10-18 6-7 27, Curry 1-5 0-0 2, Loewe 5-11 3-6 14, Stephens 5-8 1-1 13, Willis 7-13 1-2 17, Sutherlin 1-2 0-0 2, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 11-16 75.
MICHIGAN (6-3)
Diabate 2-3 3-6 7, Dickinson 9-15 1-1 19, Brooks 5-14 0-0 12, Jones 6-12 2-3 14, Houstan 2-7 3-4 8, Collins 2-2 1-2 5, Johns 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 10-16 65.
Halftime_Michigan 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-18 (Stephens 2-2, Willis 2-6, Loewe 1-3, Battle 1-6, Curry 0-1), Michigan 3-18 (Brooks 2-7, Houstan 1-4, Williams 0-1, Dickinson 0-2, Jones 0-4). Rebounds_Minnesota 25 (Battle 7), Michigan 32 (Diabate 13). Assists_Minnesota 3 (Curry, Loewe, Stephens 1), Michigan 12 (Diabate, Jones 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, Michigan 17.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments