Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71

TEXAS A&M-CC (9-2)

Keys 0-3 2-2 2, Mushila 5-7 0-1 10, Fryer 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson 5-11 4-4 15, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Tennyson 5-17 0-0 11, Murdix 7-12 2-2 18, Faramade 0-1 1-2 1, Roberts 3-6 0-0 7, Nickelson 1-4 0-0 2, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 9-11 71.

MINNESOTA (9-1)

Battle 5-8 4-4 16, Curry 2-4 1-2 5, Loewe 3-7 4-4 12, Stephens 5-8 4-5 16, Willis 6-8 0-0 17, Sutherlin 4-7 1-2 9, Daniels 0-0 1-2 1, Thiam 0-0 2-2 2, Thompson 0-1 1-2 1, Ogele 0-0 0-0 0, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-43 18-23 79.

Halftime_Minnesota 46-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 6-18 (Murdix 2-2, Fryer 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Roberts 1-4, Tennyson 1-5, Nickelson 0-2, Smith 0-2), Minnesota 11-21 (Willis 5-6, Battle 2-3, Stephens 2-3, Loewe 2-5, Thompson 0-1, Sutherlin 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 21 (Murdix 5), Minnesota 41 (Curry 12). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 11 (Jackson 3), Minnesota 23 (Loewe 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 23, Minnesota 14. A_9,001 (14,625).

