Minor leads Merrimack over St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-64

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor had 23 points as Merrimack got past St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-64 on Wednesday night. Ziggy Reid added 20 points for the Warriors in a Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Mikey Watkins had 11 points for Merrimack (6-8, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 10 points.

Rob Higgins had 18 points for the Terriers (3-9, 0-1). Larry Moreno added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.