Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minor leads Merrimack past Maine 49-47

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 8:51 pm
< a min read
      

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Jordan Minor recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 49-47 win over Maine on Tuesday.

Mikey Watkins hit a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left for the final score. Maine had two chances to tie or win thanks to the Warriors missing the front end of a 1-and-1 but the Black Bears missed two 3-point attempts.

Ziggy Reid had 8 points and 11 rebounds for Merrimack (5-8), which ended its five-game losing streak.

LeChaun DuHart had 10 points for the Black Bears (3-7). Adefolalrin Adetogun added 10 points. Vukasin Masic had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
12|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Austin Swears in new Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff