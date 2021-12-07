Trending:
Minor, Merrimack visit No. 5 Gonzaga

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:16 pm
1 min read
      

Merrimack (4-6) vs. No. 5 Gonzaga (7-2)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Jordan Minor and Merrimack will go up against Drew Timme and No. 5 Gonzaga. Minor has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Timme is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Gonzaga’s Timme has averaged 18 points and 6.2 rebounds while Chet Holmgren has put up 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 blocks. For the Warriors, Minor has averaged 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Mikey Watkins has put up 9.4 points and 2.4 steals.TOUGH TO DENY DREW: In nine appearances this season, Gonzaga’s Timme has shot 60.4 percent.

SLIPPING AT 61: Merrimack is 0-5 when it allows at least 61 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

WINNING WHEN: Gonzaga is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 70.8 percent of its free throws. The Bulldogs are 2-2 when they shoot below 70.8 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Merrimack defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.4 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate in the nation. Gonzaga has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.5 percent through nine games (ranking the Bulldogs 280th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

