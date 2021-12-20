Mississippi 65, Texas Tech 50

TEXAS TECH (7-3)

Gerlich 3-5 3-4 10, Thomas 2-5 0-0 4, Faye 2-4 0-0 4, Hightower 3-7 0-0 7, Veitenheimer 0-4 0-0 0, Tofaeono 4-5 3-6 11, McKinney 1-7 0-0 2, Scott 2-3 0-1 5, Embry 2-2 2-2 7, Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-42 8-13 50

MISSISSIPPI (11-1)

Collins 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 1-5 1-2 3, Austin 4-8 0-0 8, Reid 1-2 0-0 3, Salary 1-4 0-0 2, Kitchens 0-0 0-0 0, Puckett 2-5 0-0 4, Baker 11-13 0-2 24, Bracey 1-3 0-0 2, Douglas 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Monk 5-7 0-0 10, Harris-Smith 1-3 0-0 2, McGee 0-3 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 4-8 65

Texas Tech 15 7 12 16 — 50 Mississippi 10 17 20 18 — 65

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 4-13 (Gerlich 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Hightower 1-3, Veitenheimer 0-2, McKinney 0-2, Scott 1-2, Embry 1-1), Mississippi 3-13 (Collins 0-3, Reid 1-2, Salary 0-1, Baker 2-3, Douglas 0-2, Monk 0-1, Harris-Smith 0-1). Assists_Texas Tech 8 (Gerlich 3), Mississippi 15 (Monk 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Tech 28 (Thomas 2-7), Mississippi 33 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 12, Mississippi 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

