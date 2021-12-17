Mississippi 73, Samford 48

SAMFORD (4-8)

Ngulefac 2-3 0-0 4, Armstrong 2-6 0-0 4, Battle 0-7 0-0 0, Cournoyer 10-15 2-2 26, Redmond 1-4 0-0 2, Ramil 2-4 0-0 4, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton 0-3 1-2 1, Hatcher 0-4 0-0 0, Nelson 3-3 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-49 4-6 48

MISSISSIPPI (10-1)

Collins 1-4 0-0 3, Scott 3-10 2-3 8, Austin 6-11 8-10 20, Reid 0-4 0-0 0, Salary 5-6 2-2 12, Kitchens 0-0 0-0 0, Puckett 5-8 0-0 10, Baker 3-5 0-0 8, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Bracey 0-4 0-0 0, Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Monk 2-7 0-0 4, Harris-Smith 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-69 12-15 73

Samford 14 13 10 11 — 48 Mississippi 17 21 24 11 — 73

3-Point Goals_Samford 4-16 (Armstrong 0-3, Battle 0-1, Cournoyer 4-6, Redmond 0-1, Hampton 0-2, Hatcher 0-3), Mississippi 3-14 (Collins 1-2, Reid 0-3, Salary 0-1, Baker 2-4, Bracey 0-1, Douglas 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Monk 0-1). Assists_Samford 11 (Redmond 4), Mississippi 21 (Monk 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Samford 27 (Ngulefac 2-6), Mississippi 46 (Scott 5-9). Total Fouls_Samford 12, Mississippi 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,228.

