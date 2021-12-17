Mississippi St. 69, Furman 66

FURMAN (7-5)

Slawson 6-11 0-0 13, Bothwell 0-3 0-0 0, Foster 1-3 0-0 2, Garrison 3-5 2-3 10, Hunter 11-15 0-0 30, Williams 2-4 0-0 6, Anderson 2-3 0-0 5, Hien 0-1 0-2 0, Pugh 0-1 0-0 0, Repass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 2-5 66.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (8-3)

Brooks 6-9 4-6 18, Fountain 1-3 0-0 2, Jeffries 4-10 5-7 14, Molinar 5-11 3-4 14, Moore 5-7 1-2 12, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Garcia 0-1 1-2 1, Matthews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-49 14-21 69.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Furman 14-27 (Hunter 8-11, Williams 2-3, Garrison 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Slawson 1-4, Bothwell 0-1, Foster 0-1, Pugh 0-1), Mississippi St. 5-16 (Brooks 2-5, Moore 1-2, Molinar 1-3, Jeffries 1-4, Carter 0-1, Garcia 0-1). Fouled Out_Bothwell. Rebounds_Furman 21 (Slawson 8), Mississippi St. 27 (Moore 6). Assists_Furman 16 (Bothwell 5), Mississippi St. 17 (Moore, Garcia 4). Total Fouls_Furman 17, Mississippi St. 12. A_5,797 (10,575).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.