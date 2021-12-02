Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60

LAMAR (1-6)
Reyes 0-1 0-0 0, Senigaur 0-2 0-0 0, Buster 7-17 0-0 17, Jefferson 0-4 2-2 2, Roberts 10-19 4-7 25, L.Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Catt 1-3 0-0 2, Carpenter 2-2 0-2 4, Ledet 2-4 0-0 6, C.Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 6-11 60.
MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-1)
G.Brooks 3-8 4-4 10, Jeffries 2-7 1-2 5, T.Smith 5-8 4-7 14, Molinar 6-13 2-2 17, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, Davis 0-1 6-8 6, Matthews 0-1 1-2 1, Watts 6-8 0-0 15, Garcia 0-1 0-2 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 18-27 75.
Halftime_Mississippi St. 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 6-19 (Buster 3-10, Ledet 2-4, Roberts 1-3, Jefferson 0-1, Senigaur 0-1), Mississippi St. 7-18 (Watts 3-4, Molinar 3-7, Moore 1-3, G.Brooks 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Jeffries 0-2). Fouled Out_Senigaur. Rebounds_Lamar 24 (Senigaur, L.Smith 6), Mississippi St. 39 (T.Smith 11). Assists_Lamar 6 (Jefferson 4), Mississippi St. 16 (Jeffries 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 21, Mississippi St. 13.
