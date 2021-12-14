Mississippi St. 79, Georgia St. 50

GEORGIA ST. (5-4)

Hudson 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 2-7 0-0 4, Allen 5-13 1-6 13, Phillips 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 3-13 1-2 7, Cylce 2-4 2-2 6, Roberts 1-6 0-0 2, Rawls 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, K.Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Ma 0-0 0-0 0, C.Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Stubbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 4-10 50.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (7-3)

G.Brooks 1-6 2-2 4, Fountain 3-3 3-5 10, Jeffries 5-12 3-3 15, Molinar 5-6 7-7 18, S.Moore 3-6 2-2 9, Davis 1-4 4-5 6, Garcia 2-2 0-0 4, Carter 2-3 3-4 7, Watts 1-1 0-0 2, Brumfield 0-0 2-2 2, Rumph 0-0 0-0 0, Stansbury 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-44 26-30 79.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 43-22. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 6-23 (Phillips 3-4, Allen 2-7, Hudson 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Rawls 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Roberts 0-2, Williams 0-4), Mississippi St. 5-10 (Jeffries 2-4, Fountain 1-1, Molinar 1-2, S.Moore 1-2, Carter 0-1). Rebounds_Georgia St. 26 (Thomas, Allen 5), Mississippi St. 37 (Fountain 9). Assists_Georgia St. 9 (Williams 5), Mississippi St. 21 (Molinar, S.Moore, Garcia 4). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 19, Mississippi St. 14. A_5,953 (10,575).

