Mississippi St. 84, Winthrop 63

WINTHROP (6-5)

Burns 9-11 2-4 20, Hightower 2-6 3-4 8, Anumba 2-2 0-0 5, Buggs 0-3 1-2 1, Good 1-5 4-4 7, Talford 4-5 4-6 12, Claxton 3-5 0-0 7, Corbin 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 0-6 0-0 0, McMahon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 14-20 63.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-3)

Brooks 6-10 1-1 15, Fountain 0-0 2-2 2, Jeffries 8-12 1-2 19, Molinar 6-10 8-10 22, Moore 4-11 0-0 10, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 1-2 1-2 3, Garcia 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 2-3 4-6 8, Brumfield 0-0 0-0 0, Rumph 0-1 0-0 0, Stansbury 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-53 17-23 84.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 5-20 (Anumba 1-1, Claxton 1-2, Hightower 1-3, Corbin 1-4, Good 1-5, McMahon 0-1, Jones 0-4), Mississippi St. 9-21 (Molinar 2-2, Brooks 2-3, Jeffries 2-5, Moore 2-7, Stansbury 1-1, Carter 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Rumph 0-1). Fouled Out_Burns, Davis. Rebounds_Winthrop 19 (Anumba, Claxton, Jones 3), Mississippi St. 30 (Jeffries, Matthews 6). Assists_Winthrop 17 (Buggs 5), Mississippi St. 16 (Jeffries, Carter 4). Total Fouls_Winthrop 18, Mississippi St. 18.

