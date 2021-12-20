Mississippi St. 85, SC State 47

SC STATE (0-13)

Klock 5-16 0-0 10, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, Reese 1-6 0-0 2, Wright 1-5 0-0 2, Lumpkin 0-2 0-0 0, McDowell 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 1-2 47

MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-3)

Carter 3-7 6-7 12, Jackson 5-14 3-6 13, Jordan 2-8 0-0 4, Taylor 3-7 3-3 11, Thompson 5-12 2-2 15, Farley 6-7 0-0 12, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 5-7 1-1 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-66 15-20 85

SC State 11 3 16 17 — 47 Mississippi St. 17 23 28 17 — 85

3-Point Goals_SC State 6-23 (Klock 0-2, Wright 0-3, Lumpkin 0-1, McDowell 0-1), Mississippi St. 8-22 (Jackson 0-4, Jordan 0-2, Taylor 2-3, Thompson 3-8, Jones 3-5). Assists_SC State 9 (Reese 4), Mississippi St. 22 (Taylor 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SC State 24 (McDowell 2-2), Mississippi St. 52 (Carter 7-14). Total Fouls_SC State 15, Mississippi St. 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,296.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.