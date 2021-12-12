Missouri 69, Alabama A&M 55

ALABAMA A&M (1-7)
Jeter 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 2-7 1-4 5, Burgin 2-11 1-2 6, Harris 4-9 1-1 11, Jones 7-21 2-2 16, Clowers 1-3 1-2 3, Huffman 3-5 0-0 6, Shannon 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 6-11 55
MISSOURI (9-2)
Frank 7-11 1-1 17, Blackwell 5-9 9-14 20, Dembele 3-6 0-0 7, Hansen 3-7 2-2 8, Troup 3-7 0-0 8, Williams 3-4 3-4 9, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Dorroh 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-45 15-21 69
|Alabama A&M
|13
|15
|15
|12
|—
|55
|Missouri
|18
|21
|17
|13
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 3-15 (Burgin 1-5, Harris 2-5, Jones 0-3, Huffman 0-2), Missouri 6-15 (Frank 2-5, Blackwell 1-1, Dembele 1-2, Hansen 0-3, Troup 2-4). Assists_Alabama A&M 6 (Burgin 2), Missouri 14 (Dembele 4). Fouled Out_Alabama A&M Jeter. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 30 (Lewis 5-10), Missouri 38 (Frank 3-6). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 18, Missouri 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,562.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments