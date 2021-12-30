Missouri 70, No. 1 South Carolina 69, OT

SOUTH CAROLINA (12-1)

Boston 7-14 2-4 17, Saxton 3-5 0-0 6, Beal 3-7 0-0 7, Cooke 4-19 0-1 10, Henderson 2-12 3-4 7, Amihere 1-3 0-0 2, Cardoso 7-9 0-0 14, Littleton 1-4 0-0 3, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-76 5-9 69

MISSOURI (12-2)

Frank 7-8 4-4 21, Williams 5-14 2-3 12, Dembele 4-10 1-2 11, Hansen 8-19 3-3 21, Troup 1-7 1-2 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Dorroh 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 13-16 70

South Carolina 12 14 19 19 5 — 69 Missouri 11 21 13 19 6 — 70

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 6-21 (Boston 1-2, Beal 1-2, Cooke 2-8, Henderson 0-3, Amihere 0-1, Littleton 1-4, Russell 1-1), Missouri 7-15 (Frank 3-4, Dembele 2-4, Hansen 2-5, Troup 0-2). Assists_South Carolina 15 (Henderson 7), Missouri 10 (Troup 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 47 (Boston 5-12), Missouri 37 (Williams 3-12). Total Fouls_South Carolina 15, Missouri 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,139.

