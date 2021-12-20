Missouri 73, Southern U. 54

SOUTHERN U. (2-9)

Moore 0-2 1-2 1, White 1-4 0-0 2, Fontenot 5-14 0-0 12, Hunter 5-12 0-0 10, Kincey 1-7 0-0 2, Fleming 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 0-7 4-4 4, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Mcwain 3-11 0-0 8, Metcalf 1-3 0-0 2, Harleaux 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 2-3 0-0 4, Lidge 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-68 7-8 54

MISSOURI (10-2)

Frank 7-10 4-4 21, Blackwell 5-10 4-5 15, Dembele 1-4 0-0 3, Hansen 4-9 0-0 9, Troup 1-2 0-0 2, Micah Linthacum 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 5-6 2-3 12, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Dorroh 0-0 2-2 2, Higginbottom 2-7 2-2 7, Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Sarah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-50 14-16 73

Southern U. 13 10 15 16 — 54 Missouri 22 11 21 19 — 73

3-Point Goals_Southern U. 5-25 (Fontenot 2-10, Hunter 0-3, Kincey 0-3, Mcwain 2-8, Reed 1-1), Missouri 7-20 (Frank 3-6, Blackwell 1-3, Dembele 1-1, Hansen 1-5, Troup 0-1, Higginbottom 1-4). Assists_Southern U. 4 (Hunter 1), Missouri 14 (Troup 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern U. 33 (Harrison 4-6), Missouri 38 (Blackwell 3-12). Total Fouls_Southern U. 19, Missouri 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,615.

