Missouri 84, Illinois 65

MISSOURI (11-2)

Frank 5-9 3-3 14, Blackwell 6-11 4-6 18, Dembele 1-2 0-0 2, Hansen 5-8 1-1 14, Troup 4-13 1-2 10, Micah Linthacum 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 5-6 3-4 13, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Dorroh 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 4-10 1-2 9, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Linthacum 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-62 13-18 84

ILLINOIS (5-7)

Bostic 2-4 0-0 4, Anastasieska 7-12 0-0 19, Brown 9-21 3-4 22, McKenzie 2-12 0-1 4, Peebles 3-10 0-0 6, Robins 0-1 0-0 0, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, Rubin 0-1 0-0 0, Nye 2-8 0-0 6, Amusan 2-2 0-0 4, Oden 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-75 3-5 65

Missouri 16 24 20 24 — 84 Illinois 16 10 20 19 — 65

3-Point Goals_Missouri 7-17 (Frank 1-1, Blackwell 2-4, Dembele 0-1, Hansen 3-4, Troup 1-4, Higginbottom 0-3), Illinois 8-27 (Anastasieska 5-8, Brown 1-8, McKenzie 0-1, Peebles 0-2, Robins 0-1, Nye 2-6, Oden 0-1). Assists_Missouri 14 (Dembele 3), Illinois 13 (McKenzie 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri 46 (Blackwell 3-15), Illinois 34 (Bostic 4-13). Total Fouls_Missouri 13, Illinois 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,247.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.