Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60

ORAL ROBERTS (5-5)
Lacis 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 7-11 1-2 15, Abmas 7-18 0-0 19, Jurgens 2-8 2-4 6, Thompson 3-8 0-0 7, Phipps 2-7 0-0 5, McBride 2-6 0-1 4, Lufile 1-3 0-0 2, Herron 0-0 0-0 0, Plet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 3-7 60.
MISSOURI ST. (6-4)
Mosley 10-20 5-5 25, Prim 5-8 0-0 10, Black 5-11 3-4 16, Patterson 2-5 2-4 7, Clay 0-0 2-2 2, Minnett 1-7 2-3 4, Haney 0-2 3-4 3, Hervey 0-5 2-2 2, Carper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 19-24 69.
Halftime_Missouri St. 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 7-26 (Abmas 5-12, Phipps 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Lacis 0-1, Weaver 0-2, Jurgens 0-3), Missouri St. 4-21 (Black 3-8, Patterson 1-2, Haney 0-1, Hervey 0-3, Mosley 0-3, Minnett 0-4). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 39 (Thompson 12), Missouri St. 36 (Mosley 8). Assists_Oral Roberts 5 (Lacis, Abmas, Jurgens, Thompson, Phipps 1), Missouri St. 8 (Mosley 3). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 18, Missouri St. 13. A_4,002 (11,000).
