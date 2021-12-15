Missouri St. 75, S. Dakota St. 63

S. DAKOTA ST. (9-3)

Dentlinger 1-1 0-1 2, Wilson 6-14 5-8 18, Arians 3-4 0-0 6, Freidel 2-12 3-5 7, Scheierman 2-12 0-0 5, Easley 0-1 0-0 0, Mayo 2-6 2-2 8, Appel 7-11 3-6 17, Mims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-22 63.

MISSOURI ST. (7-4)

Mosley 4-9 0-0 9, Prim 5-9 3-4 13, Black 4-11 0-0 10, Patterson 4-6 2-4 11, Clay 4-8 2-2 12, Minnett 5-11 2-2 16, Haney 1-2 0-0 2, Carper 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 9-12 75.

Halftime_Missouri St. 40-33. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 4-16 (Mayo 2-4, Wilson 1-1, Scheierman 1-4, Appel 0-2, Freidel 0-5), Missouri St. 10-26 (Minnett 4-9, Clay 2-4, Black 2-7, Patterson 1-2, Mosley 1-3, Haney 0-1). Fouled Out_Appel. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 33 (Wilson, Appel 6), Missouri St. 34 (Prim 10). Assists_S. Dakota St. 9 (Dentlinger 2), Missouri St. 12 (Patterson 6). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 13, Missouri St. 16. A_3,027 (11,000).

