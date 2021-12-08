Missouri St. 81, UALR 55

MISSOURI ST. (5-4)
Mosley 9-15 2-2 21, Prim 0-3 0-0 0, Black 9-17 0-0 25, Patterson 1-4 0-0 2, Clay 0-1 0-0 0, Hervey 2-4 0-0 6, Minnett 6-9 1-1 17, Haney 3-4 2-2 10, Carper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 5-5 81.
UALR (4-6)
Osawe 2-6 0-0 6, Besovic 0-3 0-0 0, Palermo 6-17 0-1 12, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Stulic 3-8 0-0 8, Andric 2-6 1-4 6, Lukic 6-12 0-0 15, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 3, Curtis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-59 1-5 55.
Halftime_Missouri St. 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 16-32 (Black 7-14, Minnett 4-6, Haney 2-3, Hervey 2-3, Mosley 1-3, Clay 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Prim 0-1), UALR 10-24 (Lukic 3-8, Osawe 2-2, Stulic 2-5, Curtis 1-1, Jefferson 1-1, Andric 1-3, Palermo 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri St. 37 (Clay 9), UALR 27 (Palermo 7). Assists_Missouri St. 19 (Clay 4), UALR 14 (Andric, Lukic 5). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 11, UALR 11. A_1,057 (5,600).
