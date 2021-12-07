Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mitchell leads Rhode Island over Sacred Heart 72-62

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhel Mitchell had 14 points to lead five Rhode Island players in double figures as the Rams beat Sacred Heart 72-62 on Tuesday night.

Ishmael Leggett added 12 points for the Rams (7-3). Ishmael El-Amin and Makhi Mitchell each scored 11 and Antwan Walker had 10.

Tyler Thomas scored a season-high 30 points for the Pioneers (3-7). Alex Watson added 14 points. Joey Reilly had seven assists.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights