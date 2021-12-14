Mitchell’s 14 points, tough Texas defense lead to 63-31 win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 14 points and No. 17 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff without a basket for nearly 12 minutes to start the game in coasting to a 63-31 victory Tuesday night.

A run of four consecutive 3-pointers capped by a long shot from the left wing from Mitchell opened a 17-1 Texas lead and the Longhorns (7-2) were in complete control over the Golden Lions (1-11).

First-year Texas coach Chris Beard tinkered with his lineup, starting Kentucky transfer point guard Devin Askew for the first time this season and sixth-year shooting guard Andrew Jones for the first time in five games.

The mix-and-match lineup was slow to find a rhythm offensively and managed just two baskets over the first five minutes until Jones started the run of 3-pointers. The Longhorns made five from long range in the first half after making just one all game in a loss at Seton Hall last week.

But even when they couldn’t find the basket, the the Longhorns locked down Pine Bluff with suffocating defense.

Texas led 36-16 at halftime. Courtney Ramey made a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half and the Longhorns put on the defensive clamps again. Arkansas-Pine Bluff managed just two baskets over the first six minutes of the second half.

Texas slowly stretched the lead, even on those possessions when the Longhorns struggled to find a shot. Marcus Carr’s one-handed flip over a defender to beat the shot clock put Texas ahead 47-20.

Texas held the Golden Lions to 31% shooting and scored 23 points off 20 Pine Bluff turnovers.

Kylen Milton led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with eight points.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions pestered Texas early on the defense but struggled to find even an open shot against the taller and stronger Longhorns. Brandon Brown broke the early scoring drought with a free throw with 13:51 left in the first half. Pine Bluff missed its first 10 shots before Milton’s 3-pointer with 8:11 left in the half.

Texas: Vanderbilt transfer forward Dylan Disu was finally cleared to play his first game after recovering from a knee injury that dated to last season. Disu led the Southeastern Conference in rebounding last season before the injury, and the Longhorns have been waiting for his muscle on the boards. He had two points, five rebounds and a block in 12 minutes.

UP NEXT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Hosts Ecclesia College on Saturday.

Texas: Plays Stanford on Sunday in Las Vegas.

